Twins Shut Out In Seattle Monday

The Twins were shut out 2-0 by the Seattle Mariners Monday night at Safeco Field. Minnesota is now ten games under .500 with the loss (39-49).

Brian Dozier, Kendrys Morales and Oswaldo Arcia were the only Twins to manage hits in the loss, and Kevin Correia took the loss despite another quality start (7 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 3 BB).

Hisashi Iwakuma picked up the win for Seattle with ten strikeouts, and the Mariners used two solo home runs off of Correia to pace the offense.