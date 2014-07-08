Twins Shut Out In Seattle Monday
The Twins were shut out 2-0 by the Seattle Mariners Monday night at Safeco Field. Minnesota is now ten games under .500 with the loss (39-49).
Brian Dozier, Kendrys Morales and Oswaldo Arcia were the only Twins to manage hits in the loss, and Kevin Correia took the loss despite another quality start (7 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 3 BB).
Hisashi Iwakuma picked up the win for Seattle with ten strikeouts, and the Mariners used two solo home runs off of Correia to pace the offense.
The Twins and Mariners will play again tonight at 9:10. Phil Hughes will start for Minnesota opposite Seattle’s Chris Young.