Twins Shut Out By Braves Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0 Tuesday night at Target Field in a battle of the two worst teams in baseball. The Twins are now 37-62 on the season, while Atlanta improves to 34-66.

Ervin Santana fell to 3-9 on the season despite pitching well. The right-hander threw a complete game while allowing just two runs on seven hits. Santana did not walk a batter and struck out five.