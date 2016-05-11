MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins were pounded again by the Baltimore Orioles 9-2 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Target Field.

Twins starter Phil Hughes was roughed up in his sixth loss of the year. Hughes allowed five runs in four innings, including three home runs -- one by Chris Davis and two by Mark Trumbo .

In all, Twins pitchers were knocked around by the Orioles lineup -- allowing 16 hits in the game and four total home runs.

Minnesota's lone offensive highlight came in the second inning from Miguel Sano , who blasted his fourth home run of the season -- a towering shot to left-center field that, at the time, cut the Baltimore lead to 2-1.

With the loss, the Twins fall to a league-worst 8-25 on the season. Minnesota has now lost 11 of the past 12 games.

The Twins mercifully have tomorrow off before starting a weekend series in Cleveland against the Indians on Friday night. Ricky Nolasco (1-1) will get the start against Cleveland's Josh Tomlin (5-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.