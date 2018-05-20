The Minnesota Twins were able to grab the final game of the weekend series against Milwaukee by beating the Brewers 3-1 this afternoon at Target Field. Milwaukee had taken the first two games.

The game was tied 1-1, before Minnesota's Logan Morrison narrowly missed a grand slam, driving the ball off the right field wall -- sending Brian Dozier and Max Kepler home. Twins starter Jake Odorizzi allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Twins have gone 4-6 in their last ten games, but are still just two games behind first place Cleveland. The Twins open a three game series against Detroit tomorrow night at Target Field.