Twins Salvage Series Finale In Seattle

The Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 Thursday night at Safeco Field. Minnesota gained a half-game in the standings with the win and now leads Cleveland by 1.5 games.

Kyle Gibson posted a quality start to earn the win. Gibson lasted six innings and allowed just one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four. Jason Castro paced the offense with a solo home run.

The Twins will begin a series with the Giants in San Francisco Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 9:15 on AM 1240 WJON.