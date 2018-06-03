Twins, Rosario Walk Off Cleveland

Eddie Rosario's 3rd home run on the day was a 2-run walk off for the Twins in their 7-5 win today at Target Field.

Rosario had 3 home runs and 4 RBIs and Brian Dozier was 2-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Kyle Gibson started the game for the Twins and threw 5 2/3 innings with 2 earned runs allowed. Fernando Rodney picked up the win in relief.

The Twins improve to 25-30 and are now 3 1/2 games back of Cleveland in the AL Central.