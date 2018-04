The Twins' bats remained hot in Texas Sunday afternoon, as Minnesota rolled to a 15-5 victory over the Rangers. The Twins have won seven of their past ten games.

Robbie Grossman, Kurt Suzuki and Eddie Rosario all had three-hit games for Twins, while Max Kepler, Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas all had home runs.

Minnesota enters the all star break with a 32-56 record, 20 games behind first place Cleveland.