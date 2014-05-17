Twins Return to .500 With 5-4 Win Over Mariners
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins have climbed their way back to .500 after holding on to defeat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Friday.
The Twins are now 20-20 overall, good for second place in the American League Central.
Brian Dozier and Josmil Pinto both homered to lead the Twins offense. Kyle Gibson went seven strong innings and only allowed one run off of six hits.
The Twins will face off against Seattle at Target Field again on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.