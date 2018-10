The Minnesota Twins will fire manager Paul Molitor at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Molitor, who has two years left on his contract, managed the Twins for four seasons beginning in 2015 and posted a 305-343 record. He led the Twins to the playoffs in 2017.

UPDATE (12:45 PM): The Twins have made it official in a press release. A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Target Field.