The Twins have signed right-handed pitcher Phil Hughes to a three year contract extension worth $42 million that will run through 2019.

Hughes was a rare bright spot for the Twins in a dismal 2014 season, going 16-10 with a 3.59 ERA while setting a Major League Baseball record with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 11.63.

Hughes will earn $9.2 million in 2015 and 2016, then make $13.2 million in 2017-19. Hughes can block trades to three teamsduring the deal.