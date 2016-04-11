Twins Remain Winless After Home Opener Loss to ChiSox

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins still seek their first win of 2016 after dropping the home opener 4-1 to the Chicago White Sox Monday afternoon.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson gave up six hits, three walks and three runs (one earned) over 5 2/3 innings to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Minnesota's bats managed six hits -- only one for extra bases -- as they struggled to get anything going against White Sox starter Jose Quintana.

The only real silver lining in the game for the Twins was the lineup striking out seven times after averaging 12 strikeouts as a team in the first six games.

With the loss, Minnesota continues its Twins franchise-record for futility to start a season, dropping to 0-7.

The Twins will have tomorrow off before trying again to get one in the win column Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. Phil Hughes will get the start for Minnesota against Chicago''s Carlos Rodon .