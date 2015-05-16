Twins Regain Lead Late In Win Over Rays

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins took a late lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight game in Saturday's 6-4 victory.

The Twins broke through against Rays starter Alex Colome in the third inning with RBI singles by Eddie Rosario and Danny Santana to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead.

Minnesota got a good outing from starter Trevor May , who allowed only three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings of work.

May was knocked out of the game in the seventh inning after allowing a game-tying two-run home run by Tampa Bay shortstop Tim Beckham.

The Twins were able to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning with RBIs by Kurt Suzuki and Eduardo Escobar that made the score 5-3.

Brian Dozier gave the Twins some added insurance with a solo home run in the eighth -- his sixth of the season.

After allowing a solo home run, closer Glen Perkins was able to cap off the win with his 13th save of the season.

With the win, the Twins improve to 21-16 on the season and currently lead the majors in wins in the month of May.

The Twins will look for the sweep of the Rays with a noon game on Sunday.