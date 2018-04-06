Twins Rally To Top Mariners Thursday

The Minnesota Twins mounted a late-inning comeback to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Thursday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins trailed 2-0 after one inning before powering their way back into the game with a trio of home runs.

Miguel Sano tied the game at two with a two-run shot to left field that also plated Joe Mauer in the bottom of the sixth inning. Former St. Cloud River Bat Mitch Garver smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Twins a 3-2 lead, and Eddie Rosario hit a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to give the Twins some insurance.

Kyle Gibson was shaky in his start for Minnesota, lasting just 4.1 innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk. To be fair, Gibson did not get a lot of help from his defense, which committed two errors behind him.

The Twins get Friday off before returning to action against the Mariners Saturday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.