Twins Rally to Defeat Tigers 4-3

DETROIT - The Minnesota Twins scored three runs in the eighth to rally past the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Sunday.

Minnesota took advantage of a poor defensive play from Rajai Davis, when an RBI single from Josmil Pinto skipped past him and allowed Joe Mauer to score. Eduardo Nunez then hit the tiebreaking single to score Pinto.

Samuel Deduno turned in a good start for the Twins, going six innings and allowing three earned runs off of six hits while striking out five. Glen Perkins got four outs for his 10th save this season.