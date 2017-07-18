Twins Rally To Beat Yankees Monday

The Twins beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Monday night at Target Field in the opening game of a three-game series. The Twins rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull away for the win.

Eddie Rosario finished 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in, including one in the pivotal bottom of the eighth inning. Brian Dozier also had a pair of hits in the Twins' win.

Adalberto Mejia pitched 5.1 solid innings before being yanked by Twins manager Paul Molitor. Mejia allowed just one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five.

The Twins and Yankees will do battle again Tuesday night, weather permitting. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.