Twins Rally to Beat Rangers 4-3

The Twins came from down 3-2 to defeat Texas 4-3 Tuesday night and end a 4-game losing streak. Eduardo Nunez singled in Oswaldo Arcia to tie the game at 3 before Danny Santana reached safely on a throwing error from Joakim Soria allowing Nunez to score and end the game. Soria took the loss in relief and Glen Perkins got the win.

Phil Hughes threw 7 innings with 3 earned runs allowed for the Twins and former Twin, Scott Baker started for an injured Yu Darvish. Baker allowed 2 earned runs in 6 innings for the Rangers. Oswaldo Arcia had 2 hits and 2 runs scored with 1 RBI for the Twins.