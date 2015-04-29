Twins Rally Past Tigers Tuesday

The Twins rallied late for a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night at Target Field. The win is Minnesota's first over the Tigers in five chances this season.

Mike Pelfrey was solid for the Twins, throwing 109 pitches over seven innings while allowing just one earned run on 3 hits and striking out seven to earn the win.

Minnesota rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez to take the lead. Eduardo Escobar doubled home Eduardo Nunez to tie the game at two, followed by a Kurt Suzuki game-tying single to plate Escobar.

Glen Perkins pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up his sixth save of the season.