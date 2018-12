The Twins scored 8 runs in the 5th inning and held on to beat the Rangers in Texas 10-7. Mitch Garver was 3-5 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs, Jake Cave hit a 2-run homer and Tyler Austin hit a solo shot.

Matt McGill earned the win in relief. Stephen Gonsalves allowed 6 hits and 3 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The Twins improve to 63-71 and play at Texas again tonight at 7:05 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:30 p.m.