Twins Rally For Win Over Royals

KANSAS CITY - Back-to-back doubles from Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer in the 8th inning gave the Twins a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Minnesota loaded the bases in the 8th inning for Sano. He then doubled to deep left center driving in Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario to tie the game at 4-4. One batter later Mauer doubled down the right field line and drove in Sano and Max Kepler.

Sano also drove in the first two runs of the game for the Twins on a 2-run homer in the 4th inning.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson 5 1/3 innings giving up 3 runs on 5 hits, walking 3.

Twins reliever Craig Breslow earned the win and Brandon Kintzler picked up his 6th save of the season.