Twins Rally For Win In Cleveland Thursday

The Twins rallied to beat the Indians 4-2 Thursday night in the final game of their series in Cleveland. Minnesota is now 83-76 on the season, just one game behind Houston for the second (and final) wild card spot in the American League.

Eduardo Escobar tied the game at two for the Twins with a double in the top of the eighth inning, and Eduardo Nunez scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch.