Twins Rally For Win In Cleveland Thursday
The Twins rallied to beat the Indians 4-2 Thursday night in the final game of their series in Cleveland. Minnesota is now 83-76 on the season, just one game behind Houston for the second (and final) wild card spot in the American League.
Eduardo Escobar tied the game at two for the Twins with a double in the top of the eighth inning, and Eduardo Nunez scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch.
Minnesota returns home to take on the Kansas City Royals for the final three games of the season beginning Friday. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 7:10, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.