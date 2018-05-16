Twins’ Rally Attempt Comes up Short, Split Series With Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins attempted a late-inning rally but ended up falling to the St. Loius Cardinals 7-5.

Lance Lynn only made it three innings, giving up three earned runs, four walks and striking out five. The Twins bullpen didn't fare much better, giving up another four runs from the fourth inning on. Cardinals starter Mike Mikolas went seven innings giving up just two earned runs.

Logan Morrison was a bright spot for the Twins. Going two for three with a walk, two rbi's and a solo home run.