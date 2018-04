The Twins had their game rained out Wednesday night against Houston despite leading 5-0 in the 3rd inning. The two teams sat through a 2-plus hour rain delay before the game was postponed.

The two teams will make up for the rain out today with a day/night doubleheader. The first game will start at 12:10, pregame on WJON at 11:30. Last night's game will be made up tonight at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30.