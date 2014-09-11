Twins Rained Out, Doubleheader Thursday

The Twins are at Cleveland today for a doubleheader after a rainout on Wednesday night. Game one will get underway at 11:05 with Kyle Gibson (11-10, 4.27 ERA) pitching for the Twins against Cleveland’s Corey Kluber (14-9, 2.47 ERA).

Gibson lasted seven innings and earned a no-decision his last time out on September 4 th against the Angels, but the Twins have lost five of his last six starts.

Kluber tossed a complete game shutout in his most recent start on September 6 th against the White Sox.

Game two will start following the conclusion of game one.