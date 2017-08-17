Twins Rained Out, Doubleheader Thursday

Wednesday's game between the Twins and Cleveland at Target Field was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a split doubleheader on Thursday.

Minnesota will send Kyle Gibson to the mound for game one, while Cleveland counters with Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

Game two will see Aaron Slegers make his major league debut for the Twins. Slegers is currently 13-4 with a 3.18 earned run average with AAA Rochester. Ryan Merritt will start for Cleveland. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

The Twins are currently in third place in the American League Central division, six games behind Cleveland. Minnesota is one game behind the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for the second AL wild card spot.