The Twins beat the White Sox 7-2 today to earn a split in the 5-game series. The Twins led 3-0 after 2 innings and 7-0 after 4 innings.

Eddie Rosario went 2-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs and Eduardo Escobar was 2-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs.

Jose Berrios threw all 9 innings with 6 hits and earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 7-5. He struck out 10 today.