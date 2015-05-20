Twins Pound Pirates Tuesday

The Twins pounded the Pirates 8-5 Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. Minnesota improves to 21-17 with the win.

The Twins roughed up Francisco Liriano for seven runs on five hits and two walks over the game's first two innings. Brian Dozier hit a solo home run to center field in the top of the first inning, and Trevor Plouffe knocked Liriano out of the game with a two-run shot in the top of the second inning.

Ricky Nolasco lasted 5.2 innings for the Twins, allowing four runs (three earned) on ten hits while walking one and striking out ten. Glen Perkins gave up one hit in the bottom of the ninth but struck out a pair of Pirates to earn his major-league best 14th save.