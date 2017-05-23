Twins Pound Orioles 14-7

The Twins outscored the Orioles in Baltimore 14-7 last night to win the first game of a 3-game series. Minnesota trailed 6-2 before scoring 4 runs in the 5th inning and adding 6 runs in the 6th inning. Miguel Sano was 4-6 with a homerun, 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs, Max Kepler went 3-6 with a homerun, 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs, and Joe Mauer was 3-5 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs for the Twins.

Kyle Gibson returned to the Twins rotation and allowed 7 hits, 4 walks and 6 earned runs in 5 innings but gets the win to improve to 1-4.

The Twins are 23-18 and hold a 1-game lead on Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota plays at Baltimore again tonight at 6:05, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Righthander Ervin Santana (6-2) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and righthander Dylan Bundy (5-2) toes the rubber for the Orioles.