Twins Place Mauer on 15-Day Disabled List; Colabello Called Up

The Twins have placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain he suffered on a 2-run double Tuesday night against Kansas City. The replace Mauer on the active roster the Twins have called up first baseman/outfielder Chris Colabello from Triple-A Rochester.

Colabello was hitting .275 with 6 homeruns and 27 RBIs at Rochester after he hit .232 with 4 homeruns and 30 RBIs in 40 games for the Twins to start the season.

Chris Parmelee, Chris Colabello and Kendrys Morales are expected to see time at first base in the absence of Mauer.