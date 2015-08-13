Twins Place Hughes on DL; To Recall Duffey

The Twins have placed starting pitcher Phil Hughes on the 15-day disabled list with a back injury and the team has recalled righthanded pitcher Tyler Duffey from Triple-A Rochester. Duffy will start Saturday's game against Cleveland. Trevor May will return to the starting rotation and start Friday night and lefthander Tommy Milone will start Sunday's game against the Indians.

Hughes is 10-8 with a 4.49 ERA this season. Duffey will make his 2nd Major League start. he was shelled for 6 earned runs in 2 innings in a loss to Toronto last week. May had been pitching out of the bullpen for the Twins and Milone returns to the rotation after spending some time on the disabled list.