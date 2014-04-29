Did Twins Pitcher Nolasco Wear Dodgers Hat To Wild Game? [POLL] [UPDATE]

**UPDATE (10:45 AM)** Photographer Brace Hemmelgarn tells us that the Dodgers hat-wearer is not Nolasco, but rather "one of his buddies." The plot thickens...

A few members of the Minnesota Twins attended Monday night's Wild game against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center. While Phil Hughes was spotted in the arena wearing a Minnesota Wild hat, fellow free agent acquisition Ricky Nolasco was spotted in....a Dodgers cap?

Nolasco is from Southern California and pitched for the Dodgers last season, but at the same time he signed a big money contract with the Twins this offseason and the Dodgers happen to be in town this week.

What do you think? Is this a big deal?

