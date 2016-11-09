Twins Part Ways With Two Coaches

The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday night they would not re-sign a pair of coaches in hitting coach Tom Brunansky and first base coach Butch Davis. No replacement was immediately named.

Brunansky was named hitting coach in 2012 under former manager Ron Gardenhire, and began his tenure in 2013. Brunansky had previously coached in the Twins' minor league system since 2010.

Davis spent two years as the Twins' first base coach under manager Paul Molitor.