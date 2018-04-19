Twins Outlast Cleveland In Marathon Win

The Minnesota Twins outlasted Cleveland 2-1 in 16 innings Wednesday night in Puerto Rico. The Twins end the two game series with a split and are currently 8-5 on the season overall.

Puerto Rico native Jose Berrios was excellent in his start for Minnesota, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out five. Berrios was pulled from the game after throwing just 84 pitches.

Edwin Encarnacion gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the 14th inning off of Twins reliever Trevor Hildenberger. However, the lead would prove to be short-lived, as Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano blasted a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Ryan LaMarre's single up the middle in the bottom of the 16th inning scored Eddie Rosario and gave the Twins the win.

Minnesota gets Thursday off before beginning a series with the Rays in Tampa Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.