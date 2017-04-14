Twins Out Slug Tigers 11-5

The Twins fell behind 2-0 but rallied to top the Tigers 11-5 Thursday in Detroit. Robbie Grossman knocked out a 2-run homerun and both Max Kepler and Miguel Sano hit 3-run homeruns. Phil Hughes allowed 4 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings to get the win and improve to 2-0.

The Twins managed 11 hits for the game with Kepler and Brian Dozier each with 2. Both Dozier and Byron Buxton stole bases.