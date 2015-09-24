Twins One Game Back After Wednesday Win

The Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2 Wednesday night at Target Field to move within one game of Houston in the American League wild card race. The Astros lost to the Angels Wednesday afternoon.

The Twins scored all of their runs Wednesday off of starting pitcher Corey Kluber in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brian Dozier started the rally with a solo home run, Trevor Plouffe knocked in a run with a double and Eduardo Escobar made the score 4-0 with a two-run single.

Phil Hughes earned the win with five shutout innings. Hughes allowed no runs on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Minnesota wraps up their series with Cleveland Thursday night at Target Field. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 7:10, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.