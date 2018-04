Twins Manager Paul Molitor in his first year with the Twins finished 3rd in the American League Manager of the Year voting. Jeff Banister of the Texas Rangers won the award with 112 points followed by Houston Manager A.J. Hinch (82 points) and Paul Molitor of the Twins with 33 points. The Twins were 83-79 this past season.

Joe Madden of the Chicago Cubs won the National League Manager of the Year award.