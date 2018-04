CHICAGO -- Carlos Rodon got off to a hot start against the Minnesota Twins Friday night, striking out the first seven batters he faced. That ties an American League Record.

The White Sox beat the Twins 7-3 and handed them a franchise-worst 103rd loss of the season.

The Twins and White Sox take the field again tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m. with Hector Santiago on the mound for the Twins versus James Shields for the White Sox.