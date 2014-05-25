Twins Lose Pitching Duel, Fall to Giants 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO - The Twins couldn't solve Giants pitcher Ryan Vogelson, falling 2-1 to San Francisco on Saturday.

Vogelson went 6 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out seven for the Giants. Twins starter Samuel Deduno also turned in a solid outing, going 5 2/3 innings and striking out four.

Josmil Pinto hit a leadoff home run in the ninth for the Twins lone run.