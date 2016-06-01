Twins Lose Game, Sano In Oakland Tuesday

The Oakland A's topped the Twins 7-4 Tuesday night at the Coliseum. Minnesota falls to 15-36 on the season with the loss.

Twins starter Tyler Duffey lasted just 4.2 innings and allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters.

Robbie Grossman led the Minnesota offense with three hits and a pair of runs scored, while Joe Mauer, Kurt Suzuki and Eduardo Nunez each had a pair of hits in the loss.

Adding injury to insult, the Twins announced after the game that Miguel Sano is headed for the disabled list. The outfielder pulled his hamstring running out a ground ball early in the game.

Minnesota wraps up their series in Oakland with a matinee Wednesday afternoon. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 2:30.