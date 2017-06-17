Twins Lose Critical Series Opener To Indians

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins struggles to find quality starting pitching showed through in the Twins 8-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

The loss leaves the Twins with just a one game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central Division.

By the time Minnesota finally earned a run they were all ready down by eight runs. Twins starter Nik Turley lasted just 4 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on nine hits and four walks.

The lone bright spot for the Twins was Eddie Rosario hitting a home-run in the 6th inning.

