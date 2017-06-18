Twins Lose Both Games Of Saturday Double Header

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins lost both games and the division lead to the Cleveland Indians Saturday at Target Field.

Game 1 of the doubleheader saw Minnesota 9-3 to the Indians.

Minnesota started Adam Wilk lasted only 3 1/3 innings giving up six runs on eight hits. This was Wilk's first start of the year in a Twins uniform.

Cleveland 3rd baseman Jose Ramirez and center-fielder Bradley Zimmer each had four RBI's in game 1.

Game 2 was very similar to game 1. Twins pitching continues to struggle and the Indians power pushed the team to a 6-2 win.

Twins pitching gave up 4 home-runs in game 2. Starter Adalberto Mejia lasted only 4 2/3 innings.

Minnesota is now in 2nd place in the division.