Twins Lose Again

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Twins 7-5 Monday night at Target Field. The Twins have now lost ten of their past 11 games to fall to 9-15 on the season.

The Twins were 12-11 at this point in 2017, and 7-17 in their disastrous 2016 campaign.

Lance Lynn turned in another disappointing start for the Twins, lasting five innings while allowing six runs on seven hits and five walks. Lynn, who was acquired as a free agent before the season, is now 0-3 with an earned run average of 8.37.

The Twins offense was paced by Max Kepler's three hits, including a double and triple, as well as Eduardo Escobar's home run. Justin Smoak and Russell Martin each hit home runs for Toronto in the Jays' win.