Twins Lose Again To Lowly White Sox

The Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 6-1 Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The win assures the Sox of the series win, while the Twins fall to 34-42 on the season.

The White Sox scored three runs in the fourth inning on a double, single and ground out, then added another run in the fifth with a Jose Abreu solo home run. Chicago would add single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to build a 6-0 lead before the Twins finally got on the board in the ninth inning.

There wasn't much to write home about when it came to the Twins' offense Wednesday, as the team managed just five hits. However, Ehire Adrianza did go 4-4 while posting Minnesota's only run batted in of the game.