Twins Legends and Current Players Visit Fans in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Twins Winter Caravan made a stop at River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud Thursday night, giving fans a chance to talk baseball with team legends and current players.

Current Twins pitchers Trevor May and Tyler Duffey joined team Hall of Famers Kent Hrbek and Tony Oliva -- who has been on every Twins Winter Caravan since 1964.

"It's the biggest [tour] of its kind -- the biggest in Major League Baseball as far as covering territory, number of stops and the people that we see along the way," says Assistant GM Rob Antony. "It kind of signals that it's about time to get baseball season under way and we're not far from Spring Training."

The stop was the 12th for May and Duffey, who are on their first caravans touring Twins Territory.

"[All the stops] have been pretty fun," says Duffey. "It's been a great time -- seeing all these great people and it's a great opportunity I was given to do this and I look forward to doing it again."

"It's awesome," May says. "I've never been out to North Dakota, South Dakota [and] it's been great to come out and see all the fans and meet a lot of people I wouldn't normally get to meet."

Spring Training begins for the Twins on March 2nd with opening day of the regular season scheduled for April 4th in Baltimore.