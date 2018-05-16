Twins Knock Off Cards 4-1 Tuesday in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins scored one in the sixth and three more in the seventh to top the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Tuesday night at Target Field.

Minnesota was powered by a 2-run homer from Twins catcher Bobby Wilson, and a stron starting performance by Jose Berrios -- giving up just one run on two hits (and 10 strikeouts) before coming out in the eighth.

The Twins are now 18-20, sitting in second place in the AL Central -- just a half game behind first place Cleveland. Minnesota wraps up the quick two-game series against the Cardinals today at Target Field.