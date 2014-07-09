Twins’ Kevin Smith Talks All Star Festivities [AUDIO]

The Major League Baseball All Star festivities will take place at Target Field this week which includes the Futures Game Sunday at 4pm, the Home Run Derby Monday night at 7pm and the All Star Game Tuesday night starting at 7pm. The Futures game highlights the top minor league talent in baseball. The Twins have 3 players in their organization participating in the game; pitchers Alex Meyer and Jose Berrios and first baseman Kennys Vargas.

The Home Run Derby will feature 10 players including Twins' 2nd baseman Brian Dozier and the Twins will have 2 representatives in the All Star game; catcher Kurt Suzuki and relief pitcher Glen Perkins.

Listen to my conversation about all the All Star festivities with Kevin Smith, the Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Broadcasting.