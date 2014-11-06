Twins Keep Brunansky On As Hitting Coach
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins' new manager, Paul Molitor, has confirmed that he will keep hitting coach Tom Brunansky on staff.
Brunansky has spent the previous two seasons in the role and will return on a one-year contract.
He served as hitting coach for Double-A New Britain in 2011 and Triple-A Rochester in 2012 before his promotion to Minnesota.
Brunansky played 14 seasons in the MLB and averaged 27 home runs a year during his six seasons with the Twins, including the 1987 World Series Champion team.