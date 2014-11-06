Twins Keep Brunansky On As Hitting Coach

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins' new manager, Paul Molitor , has confirmed that he will keep hitting coach Tom Brunansky on staff.

Brunansky has spent the previous two seasons in the role and will return on a one-year contract.

He served as hitting coach for Double-A New Britain in 2011 and Triple-A Rochester in 2012 before his promotion to Minnesota.

Brunansky played 14 seasons in the MLB and averaged 27 home runs a year during his six seasons with the Twins, including the 1987 World Series Champion team.