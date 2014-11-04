Twins Introduce Molitor as Manager

The Twins introduced Paul Molitor as their 13th manager today at the Press Conference at Target Field. Molitor takes over for Ron Gardenhire. Gardenhire presided over the team during a 4-year streak where they lost 92+ games. Molitor was on Gardehire's coaching staff in 2014 and worked as a minor league instructor for 10 years in the Twins organization. Molitor said that "There is no doubt this is where I am supposed to be". He says

Molitor was a hall of fame player who played 21 years in the Major Leagues with the Blue Jays, Brewers and Twins.