Twins In Detroit For Pivotal Series With Tigers

The Twins begin a three game series with first place Detroit tonight at Comerica Park. Minnesota trails the Tigers by four games in the American League Central Division.

Minnesota won back-to-back games at Toronto and enters tonight’s game with a 31-33 record on the season. Kyle Gibson gets the start for the Twins, sporting a 5-5 record and a 3.91 earned run average. Gibson has struggled on the road, however, with a 1-4 record and 7.39 ERA.

Drew Smyly is scheduled to start for the Tigers with a 3-4 record and a 3.81 ERA. Detroit shut out the White Sox Thursday night to improve to 34-28 on the year.

Friday's game is scheduled to get underway at 6:05 on WJON.