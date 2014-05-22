Twins, Hughes Stay Hot With Sweep Of San Diego

The Twins completed a two game sweep of the Padres with a 2-0 win at Petco Park in San Diego Wednesday night. Minnesota improves to 23-21 with the win, while San Diego falls to 21-26 with the loss.

Phil Hughes was again excellent for the Twins. The righty lasted seven innings and shut out the Padres on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks allowed. Hughes is now 5-0 with no walks allowed in 39.1 innings pitched in his last six starts.

Casey Fien allowed a hit in the eighth inning but faced the minimum three batters in the eighth thanks to a nifty double play by second baseman Brian Dozier, and Glen Perkins picked up his league-leading 14th save after pitching a perfect ninth inning.

The Twins only managed four hits, with two of them coming off of the bat of third baseman Trevor Plouffe, including a solo home run with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Joe Mauer and Aaron Hicks had the other two hits for Minnesota.