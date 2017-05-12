Twins Hang On To Beat White Sox Thursday

The Minnesota Twins jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, then hung on for a 7-6 win over the White Sox in Chicago Thursday. The Twins improve to 17-14 with the win and are tied with Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

Twins designated hitter Eduardo Escobar finished the game with a home run and four runs batted in, and Miguel Sano socked his ninth home run of the season to pace the Twins offense.

Ryan Pressley earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief in which he struck out the side.

The Twins will take on the Indians in Cleveland Friday through Sunday. Friday's game begins at 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.